Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian U-19 & U-23 boxing championships: India women win 5 gold medals, finish campaign with 19 medals

Asian U-19 & U-23 boxing championships: India women win 5 gold medals, finish campaign with 19 medals

India’s women boxers delivered a dominant performance at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, securing five gold medals and a total of 19 medals in Jakarta. Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari, Prachi and Nisha led the gold rush as India showcased its strength and depth in youth boxing.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 09:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
Asian U-19 & U-23 boxing championships: India women win 5 gold medals, finish campaign with 19 medals
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian U-19 & U-23 boxing championships: India women win 5 gold medals, finish campaign with 19 medals
Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships1 min ago
2
Sivakarthikeyan8 min ago
3
Axar Patel41 min ago
4
US-Iran war57 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago