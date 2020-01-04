हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Wrestling Championships

Asian Wrestling Championship trials: Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda suffer defeats Asian Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda suffer defeats

The Asian Championship is slated to take place in New Delhi from February 18 and 23

Asian Wrestling Championship trials: Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda suffer defeats Asian Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda suffer defeats
File Image

Rio Olympic bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik suffered a major blow she was stunned by two-time world cadet champion Sonam Malik in the semi-final of the women's 62 kg category of the Asian Wrestling Championship trials in Lucknow on Saturday.   

Sakshi Malik was leading 6-4 in the second period, but Sonam rebounded strongly to make it 10-10 with a four-point throw, just three seconds before the end of the bout. Later, Sonam was declared the winner on the criteria of scoring the last point.

The two-time world cadet champion then went on to thrash fellow Indian wrestler Radhika 4-1 in the summit showdown of the event to book her place in the Indian team for the Asian Wrestling Championships. 

In women's 57 kg category, promising junior Anshu Malik outclassed world championship medallist Pooja Dhanda in another last-four encounter before she hammered Mansi Ahalawat in the final of the 57kg category to make it to the Indian team for the upcoming championship.

Besides them, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Divya Kakran (68kg), Nirmala Devi (50kg) and Kiran Godara (76kg) all cemented their spot in Asian Wrestling Championship after winning their respective final bouts. 

The Asian Championship is slated to take place in New Delhi from February 18 and 23.

Tags:
Asian Wrestling ChampionshipsSakshi MalikPooja Dhanda
Next
Story

ITTF Rankings: Manav Thakkar climbs to top position in U-21 category

Must Watch

PT13M31S

Sikh organizations protest against Pakistan in Delhi