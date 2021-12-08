हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Para Youth Games

Asian Youth Para Games: Team India's best performance ever, all details HERE

Team India creates history at the Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain, India's best performance ever at the Para youth games.

Asian Youth Para Games: Team India&#039;s best performance ever, all details HERE
Source: Twitter

Indian contingent on Wednesday (December 8) returned home from Bahrain after successfully competing at the Asian Youth Para Games. The Indian contingent returned with 41 medals which includes 12 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze. This was India's best-ever showing at the continental Para youth games.

Athletics yielded the most medals for India, as 22 players returned with a podium finish. Out of 22 medals, eight players won gold, six silver, and eight clinched bronze. While the Indian badminton contingent finished the campaign with fifteen medals against their name. For India, Tokyo Paralympian Palak Kohli, Sanjana Kumari, and Hardik Makkar clinched three medals each.

The para-badminton contingent won four gold medals, seven silver, and four bronze in total in Manama. The 4th Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) were Bahrain's biggest Para sport event ever. The showpiece event happened from December 2 to 6.

Around 750 Para athletes under 23 years of age from 30 countries competed across nine sports - Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, goalball, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, and wheelchair basketball.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Asian Para Youth GamesIndiaAYPG
Next
Story

Birmingham Commonwealth Games open to allowing Pride flag on the podium

Must Watch

PT8M12S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief over death of CDS Rawat