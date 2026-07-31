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Asmita Dey scripts history with India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold

Asmita Dey created history by becoming the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach via golden score in the women's 48kg final. The historic triumph also earned India its first judo medal of the Glasgow 2026 Games and boosted the country's overall medal tally.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 09:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST
Asmita Dey scripts history with India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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