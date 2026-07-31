India scripted a historic moment at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Asmita Dey became the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal in the history of the Games. The 23-year-old defeated Canada’s Heidi Quach via golden score in the women’s 48kg judo final in Glasgow on Friday.
With the victory, Asmita not only secured India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold in judo but also ended the country’s long wait for the top podium finish in the sport. Before her triumph, Indian judokas had won five silver and six bronze medals across previous editions of the Games.
Asmita looked an impressive touch throughout the competition. She opened her campaign with a confident victory over Scotland's Eva Ewing in the quarterfinal before getting the better of compatriot Summer Shaw in the semifinal to book her place in the gold-medal bout.
Facing Canada's Heidi Quach in the final, the Indian judoka was tested throughout the contest. However, she remained composed under pressure and produced the decisive move in golden score to seal the historic triumph.
The victory marks a watershed moment for Indian judo at the Commonwealth Games. Before Asmita's triumph, India had won five silver and six bronze medals in the sport but had never stood atop the podium.
India's first Commonwealth Games judo medal came in 1990, when Narender Singh claimed bronze in the men's extra-lightweight category in Auckland. Shushila Likmabam had come closest to winning gold, securing silver medals in the women's 48kg category at the 2014 Glasgow Games and the 2022 Birmingham Games.
Asmita has now broken that barrier, becoming the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Asmita Dey's historic gold took India's overall medal tally to 18 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The Indian contingent has so far won four gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals, with several more medals guaranteed in boxing and judo.
With multiple Indian athletes still in contention across various disciplines, the country will look to build on its impressive campaign and further climb the medals table in Glasgow.
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