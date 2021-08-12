Assam CM honours Olympic star Lovlina Borgohain with Rs 1 crore, road to be named after her in Guwahati

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain recieved a grand welcome on her arrival in Assam. The boxer, who bagged a bronze medal from her category, was also presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore by state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who went to recieve her at the airport.

As per inputs by our reporters, the champion pugilist will also get an additional amount of Rs 1 lakh per month until the next Olympics and has also been offered a Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the state police unit.

Apart from these rewards, a raod in Assam's most popular city Guwahati will also be named after Lovlina.

Lovlina clinched the welterweight (69kg) bronze and was also felicitated by the state government earlier in the afternoon.

As per a reports, as soon as Lovlina stepped out of the aircraft, Sarma embraced the boxer with a pat on the back and presented her with the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' (hand towel), 'japi' (head gear) and a bouquet.

"With pride and glory, I welcomed our star Olympian medallist Lovlina Borgohain at Guwahati airport. Lovlina has ignited a billion dreams with her success at the Tokyo Olympics, and set an example for budding sports talents in rural areas to aspire to achieve big at the world stage," the CM tweeted sharing pictures from his meet with the Olympic star.

Sarma was accompanied by Sports Minister Bimal Borah.

The 23-year-old boxer then boarded a bus, customised with huge cut-outs of her, and headed to a city hotel. Lovlina is also slated to meet Governor Jagadish Mukhi in the evening.

The boxer will, however, not visit her village Baromukhiya in Golaghat during this visit, and instead return to New Delhi to attend the Independence Day event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Olympic medallists.

Lovlina, which kicked-off her journey in combat sports with kickboxing, became only the third Indian boxer to finish on the Olympic podium, joining two of the biggest icons in Indian boxing -- six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and the very-decorated Vijender Singh.

- with PTI inputs