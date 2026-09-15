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'Athletes deserve a system that is fair, transparent': Asian Games gold medallist Anush Agarwalla slams selection process after 2026 snub

Anush Agarwalla, a member of the Indian dressage team that won a gold medal in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and also won an individual bronze medal, took to Instagram after his hopes of competing at the Aichi-Nagoya Games formally ended.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:54 AM IST
'Athletes deserve a system that is fair, transparent': Asian Games gold medallist Anush Agarwalla slams selection process after 2026 snub
Image Credit: Anush Agarwalla/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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