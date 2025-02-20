ATP Bengaluru Open 2025: New Talent Meets Experience on the Court

As the ATP Challenger 125 event returns its exciting ninth edition at the KSLTA Courts in Cubbon Park from February 24 to March 2, wild card entries into the singles main draw of the 2025 Bengaluru Open have been granted to India's 17-year-old prodigy Manas Dhamne and seasoned campaigners Ramkumar Ramanathan and SD Prajwal Dev. Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Kriish Tyagi, who are wild cards, will participate in the qualifying rounds in an attempt to earn a place in the main draw.

After two years of competition, Dhamne, one of India's most promising young prospects, just won his first major championship at the M15 Monastir in Tunisia. By becoming the youngest player to win a first-round match at the junior Australian Open and the youngest to compete in a main draw ATP Tour match in 2023, the adolescent has already made history.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Dev and Ramanathan add decades of experience to the competition. With three doubles victories added to his growing trophy cabinet over the years, Ramanathan, a staple in India's Davis Cup team, has been competing since 2009 and is a favourite at the Bengaluru Open. In contrast, Prajwal Dev obtained his ATP ranking in 2015 and has participated in singles and doubles competitions throughout his career. He has won multiple ITF doubles titles, including four in 2024, and one ATP Challenger doubles championship.

Tournament Director Sunil Yajman said, “The Bengaluru Open has always played a key role in giving Indian players a platform to compete at a high level, and this year is no different. Manas Dhamne’s rapid progress is exciting for Indian tennis, while Ramkumar and Prajwal Dev bring valuable experience to the field. We look forward to seeing how all our wild card entrants perform in the competition.”

Mr Maheshwar Rao IAS, Hon. Secretary, KSLTA and Organising Secretary, Bengaluru Open, said,“Doubles has been a strength for Indian tennis, and this event continues to showcase that legacy. The field is strong, featuring top-ranked pairs and accomplished champions, and we look forward to another thrilling week of doubles action at the Bengaluru Open.”