Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Will Headline Singles Draw

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and women’s world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will headline the Australian Open draw after being confirmed as the top seeds for the 2026 edition of the season-opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park. The main draw is set to get underway on January 18, with the world’s best players converging on Melbourne for the first major tournament of the year.

Alcaraz leads men’s field stacked with champions

Alcaraz enters the Australian Open as the men’s No. 1 seed following a stellar 2025 season, during which he consolidated his position at the top of the ATP rankings. The Spaniard will be aiming to add a maiden Australian Open title to his growing Grand Slam collection. Defending champion Jannik Sinner has been seeded second, setting up the possibility of a blockbuster final should both players navigate their respective halves of the draw. Germany’s Alexander Zverev is the third seed, while 10-time Melbourne champion Novak Djokovic begins his 21st Australian Open campaign as the fourth seed.

Sabalenka tops women’s draw once again

On the women’s side, Sabalenka leads the seedings as she looks to continue her dominance on hard courts. The Belarusian has been one of the most consistent performers in Grand Slams over the past two seasons and will be eager to convert top billing into another major title. She is followed closely by Iga Swiatek, seeded second, and Coco Gauff, who takes the third seed. The seeding arrangement opens the door for another high-profile clash between the top contenders in the latter stages of the tournament.

High expectations ahead of season’s first Grand Slam

With Alcaraz and Sabalenka leading their respective draws, the 2026 Australian Open promises a fortnight of high-intensity tennis and star-studded matchups. Fans at Melbourne Park can expect early drama, potential upsets, and marquee clashes as the world’s best compete for Grand Slam glory at the start of the new season.