AUSTRALIA

Australian Open 2026: How To Watch The First Grand Slam On TV And Online In India?

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, is set to return in early 2026, bringing two weeks of high-intensity action from Melbourne. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Australian Open 2026: How To Watch The First Grand Slam On TV And Online In India?Image Credit:- X

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, is set to return in early 2026, bringing two weeks of high-intensity action from Melbourne. Tennis fans in India can follow every serve, rally, and match point live on television and online platforms.

Tournament Dates and Venue

The Australian Open 2026 will be played from January 18 to February 1, 2026, with qualifying matches beginning a few days earlier. The tournament will once again be hosted at the iconic Melbourne Park, home to legendary courts such as Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena.

The women’s singles final is scheduled for January 31, while the men’s singles final will take place on February 1, concluding the first major of the year.

Where to Watch on TV in India

Indian viewers can watch the Australian Open 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network. The network will broadcast matches across its sports channels, including Sony TEN and Sony SIX, offering comprehensive coverage of day and night sessions throughout the tournament.

Live Streaming Options in India

For fans who prefer to watch matches on their phones, tablets, or laptops, live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. The platform will stream all matches live, along with highlights, replays, and key moments, making it convenient for viewers to follow the action on the go.

Match Timings (IST)

Due to the time difference between India and Australia, Indian fans should be prepared for early starts:

  • Day sessions: Typically begin around 5:30 AM IST
  • Night sessions: Usually start around 1:30 PM IST

Exact timings may vary depending on the match schedule and court allocations.

What to Expect

The Australian Open 2026 will feature the world’s top tennis stars battling for the season’s first Grand Slam title. Known for its fast courts, electric atmosphere, and unpredictable weather conditions, the tournament often sets the tone for the year ahead in international tennis. 

