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Axar Patel set for 100th T20I against England, says 'It's every cricketer's dream...'

Axar Patel is set to play his 100th T20I for India in the fourth match against England, calling the milestone "every cricketer's dream." The all-rounder reflected on his 11-year journey, saying the achievement belongs to his family, coaches and teammates who supported him throughout his career.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
Axar Patel set for 100th T20I against England, says 'It's every cricketer's dream...'
Image Credit: IANS

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