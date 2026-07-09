"Milestone doesn't matter that much for me. But, yes, sometimes you feel good that you are taking 100 or T20 wickets. Or like a batsman takes 50 or 100 wickets. Or like a bowler takes 50 or 100 wickets. That is a milestone. You know, whatever hard work we have done for so many years, whether it was good or bad, whatever mistakes we have made, we have learned from it. How can we be better? And because of that, I think, we have paid attention to our process. Day by day, we have become better,” he mentioned.