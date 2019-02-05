हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Azerbaijan Grand Prix extends Formula 1 deal to 2023

The renewal is the first to be signed in 2019 with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix following the Belgian, Chinese, German, Japanese and Singapore races extending their deals over the previous two years.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix extends Formula 1 deal to 2023
Image Courtesy: Reuters

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will continue at least until 2023 after the organisers of the event renewed their contract, Formula One management said on Tuesday.

The renewal is the first to be signed in 2019 with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix following the Belgian, Chinese, German, Japanese and Singapore races extending their deals over the previous two years.

"We are very pleased to have renewed this agreement which will see the Azerbaijan Grand Prix feature on the FIA Formula One world championship calendar for many years to come," F1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey said in a statement confirming the three-year extension.

 "In just a short space of time, this race has become one of the most popular of the season, always producing closely fought and spectacular racing," he added.

Azerbaijan was keen to renegotiate its deal post-2020 to pay less in race-hosting fees and gain more commercial benefits, promoter Arif Rahimov told last May.

"This new agreement will allow our race to maximise its commercial revenues through increased fan-engagement activities and a new sponsorship approach," Azerbaijan's sports minister Azad Rahimov said.

"With these exciting opportunities in mind, extending our contract was never in question and we are delighted to stay in this wonderful sport for another five years at least," he added.

Briton Lewis Hamilton triumphed in Baku last year before the Mercedes driver capped the season with his fifth world championship title.

Tags:
Azerbaijan Grand PrixFormula Onemotor-racingLewis Hamilton
Next
Story

Ski-Jumping: 'Flying Finn' Matti Nykanen dies at 55

Must Watch

PT1M36S

UP Budget session: Opposition members hurl paper balls during Governor’s address

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close