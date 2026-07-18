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Back-to-Back glory: Why Argetina coach believes Messi & Co. can mimic 1962 Brazil legends

Scaloni said Messi's achievement was made more meaningful by the absence of Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the title in 1986. Widely regarded as one of the game's greatest players, Maradona died in 2020 at the age of 60.

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Back-to-Back glory: Why Argetina coach believes Messi & Co. can mimic 1962 Brazil legends
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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