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Bangladesh name Towhid Hridoy T20I captain for Zimbabwe series as Litton Das misses out

Bangladesh have appointed Towhid Hridoy as captain for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe after Litton Das and three other key players were unavailable due to injury and Lanka Premier League commitments. The series begins on July 15 in Bulawayo, with all three matches to be played at the Queens Sports Club.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
Bangladesh name Towhid Hridoy T20I captain for Zimbabwe series as Litton Das misses out
Image Credit: IANS

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