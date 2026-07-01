/Bangladesh name Towhid Hridoy T20I captain for Zimbabwe series as Litton Das misses out

The other matches will be played on July 17 and July 19, and the three-match T20I series begins on July 15. All three matches will be held at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting from July 6 ahead of the T20I leg. The tour started on a disappointing note for Bangladesh as they lost the one-off Test in Harare by an innings and 85 runs.