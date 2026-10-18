/Barcelona equal Real Madrid’s La Liga record with 5-2 win over Real Betis

Barcelona continued their dominant start to the 2026-27 La Liga season with a 5-2 victory over Real Betis on Saturday, October 17. The win saw the defending champions record their ninth consecutive league victory, equalling Real Madrid’s long-standing record for the best start to a La Liga campaign.
Playing in front of 66,924 spectators at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Hansi Flick’s side produced another impressive attacking performance. Barcelona have now collected 27 points from nine matches and scored 39 goals, while conceding just nine.
Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a goal that gave the visitors an early advantage. Real Betis responded through Valentin Gomez in the 27th minute, but Barcelona regained the lead before half-time when Rodri scored in the 41st minute.
Gabriel Jesus extended Barcelona’s advantage in the 51st minute, finishing after an assist from Yamal. Real Betis attempted to fight back, with Ez Abde finding the net in the 53rd minute. However, Eric Garcia scored Barcelona’s fourth goal in the 62nd minute before substitute Dani Olmo completed the scoring in the 81st minute.
The victory also marked a significant milestone for Barcelona, who have matched Real Madrid’s achievement from the 1968-69 La Liga season. Madrid won their opening nine league matches that campaign, and Barcelona have now equalled that feat after nearly six decades.
Barcelona’s attacking numbers have been particularly impressive. Their tally of 39 goals in the first nine league matches is the second-highest by any team at this stage of a La Liga season. Sevilla hold the benchmark after scoring 42 goals in their opening nine matches during the 1940-41 campaign.
Barcelona now have the opportunity to claim the record outright. Their next league fixture against Real Madrid could prove decisive, with a victory giving Flick’s side a tenth consecutive win to begin the campaign.
With their perfect league record intact and their attack continuing to deliver, Barcelona will look to carry their momentum into one of the season’s biggest fixtures.
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