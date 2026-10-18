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Barcelona equal Real Madrid’s La Liga record with 5-2 win over Real Betis

Barcelona beat Real Betis 5-2 to register their ninth consecutive win in the 2026-27 La Liga season, equalling Real Madrid’s record from the 1968-69 campaign. Hansi Flick’s side have collected 27 points from nine matches and will look to set a new record with another victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
Barcelona equal Real Madrid’s La Liga record with 5-2 win over Real Betis
Image Credit: Instagram/ @lamineyamal

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Barcelona equal Real Madrid’s La Liga record with 5-2 win over Real Betis
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