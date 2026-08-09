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Basant Kumar Meghwal creates history, wins silver at World U20 Athletics championships

Basant Kumar Meghwal created history by becoming the first Indian high jumper to win a World U20 Championships medal. The 19-year-old secured silver with a personal-best clearance of 2.21m in Eugene, USA.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Basant Kumar Meghwal creates history, wins silver at World U20 Athletics championships
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Basant Kumar Meghwal creates history, wins silver at World U20 Athletics championships
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