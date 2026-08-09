/Basant Kumar Meghwal creates history, wins silver at World U20 Athletics championships

Basant Kumar Meghwal created history at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, USA, on Saturday by becoming the first Indian hogh jumper to win a medal at the global U20 event.
The 19-year-old from Anupgarh in Rajasthan produced a personal-best clearance of 2.21m to win the silver medal in the men's high jump. Algeria's Younes Ayachi claimed gold, while Great Britain's Otis Poole settled for bronze.
All three medalists cleared 2.21m but failed to go past 2.24m after three attempts. The final positions were therefore decided by the countback rule, which takes into account the number of attempts required to clear the previous height.
Ayachi cleared 2.21m on his first attempt, while Meghwal needed two attempts to clear the height. Poole cleared it on his third attempt, handing Meghwal the silver medal.
Meghwal's silver medal marked the first-ever high jump medal for India at the World Athletics U20 Championships. It is also a landmark achievement for Indian high jump at the global level.
WATCH THE HISTORIC JUMP!— Sports Apna (@sportsapna1) August 9, 2026
Basant Kumar becomes the FIRST Indian athlete to win a medal in Men’s High Jump at the World U20 Athletics Championships! pic.twitter.com/hJx08FeiXv
The teenager, who represents the Indian Navy, has made significant progress this season. His previous personal best stood at 2.11m before he improved it to 2.21m, marking a 10cm improvement.
Meghwal is coached by former Indian women's high jump national record holder Sahana Kumari. The Rajasthan athlete had already enjoyed a successful season after winning gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong earlier this year. His performance in Eugene now adds a historic global medal to his growing list of achievements.
Meghwal's silver was India's second medal at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships, with the country's tally later rising to three. Ashish Yadav had opened India's medal account by winning silver in the men's javelin throw. Yadav became only the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to win a javelin medal at the World U20 Championships.
Later, Shahnavaz Khan secured bronze in the men's long jump with a best effort of 7.84m, becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the long jump category at the competition.
Italy's Daniele Inzoli won gold in the long jump with 7.97m, while Australia's Mason McGroder took silver with a personal-best effort of 7.96m. India's three-medal tally is now their joint-best at the World Athletics U20 Championships, matching the country's haul from the 2021 and 2022 editions.
For Meghwal, however, the silver medal represents a landmark moment as he has become the first Indian high jumper to stand on the podium at the World Athletics U20 Championships.
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