Be World Beaters, Not Bichare: Sania Mirza And PV Sindhu Redefine Women’s Role In Indian Sports

Tennis legend Sania Mirza didn’t hold back when she addressed the current state of women’s sports in India. Reflecting on her early days playing on cow-dung courts and taking tetanus shots as a precaution, Sania emphasized the stark contrast between then and now — a time when Indian female athletes are now among the country’s most followed and celebrated sporting icons.

“From PT Usha to now, we’ve come a long way. But despite this progress, female athletes must take charge of their image. The onus is on us to define how we want to be seen,” Sania said during a panel discussion hosted by Capri Sports.

Sania hit hard at the double standards still prevalent in Indian society. “If we act like world beaters, we’re labelled arrogant. If we act humble, we’re said to lack killer instinct. There’s no winning unless we stop trying to please others.”

PV Sindhu: “Don’t Let Opinions Break You”

Echoing Sania’s sentiments, PV Sindhu — India’s only female athlete with two Olympic medals — addressed the growing pressure on athletes due to social media scrutiny.

“If we start thinking about others’ opinions, it can really break us,” said Sindhu. “Social media builds you up when you win and tears you down when you lose. At the end of the day, what truly matters is how you feel and how you carry yourself.”

Sindhu also touched upon the importance of supporting athletes from the grassroots level. “Support shouldn't only be reserved for elite athletes. Sponsors and the government must invest in the grassroots, because that’s where champions are made.”

Deepa Malik: “Representation from Small Towns Matters”

Dr. Deepa Malik, the trailblazing Paralympic silver medallist, shared her journey as a differently-abled athlete breaking barriers in a conservative society.

“When a disabled girl from a village makes it big, it transforms not just her life but her entire community,” she said. “I’ve seen how my Paralympic medal in 2016 changed perspectives and inspired others.”

She also shed light on the often-overlooked role of male allies in helping women, especially disabled athletes, succeed. “In my case, even getting strapped into my wheelchair for competition requires assistance — but that’s not weakness, it’s support.”

From Rs 1000 to Crores: The WPL Effect

The contrast between the 1997 World Cup match fee of ₹1000 for female cricketers and today’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini-auction — where teenagers like Simran Shaikh and G Kamalini fetched bids upwards of ₹1.6 crore — speaks volumes about the economic shift in women’s sports. Yet, Mirza and others warned against celebrating prematurely.

While broadcasters now telecast WPL matches alongside men’s Champions Trophy games, there remains a gap in consistent support and media narrative. “We are celebrated, but still expected to conform,” said Sania, pointing out how the ‘good girl’ image still dominates public perception.

Rewriting the Narrative of Indian Women in Sports

The message from the event was clear: Indian female athletes are no longer fringe players — they’re champions, leaders, and icons in their own right. But for real change, society must stop boxing them into stereotypes and instead champion their individuality, confidence, and strength.

As Sania Mirza put it powerfully: “Don’t do it for others. Do it for yourself.”

The event served as both a celebration and a reality check — acknowledging how far women’s sports in India have come while reminding us how much further there is to go. With stars like Sania, Sindhu, and Deepa leading the charge, the future of women’s sports in India is bold, unapologetic, and unstoppable.