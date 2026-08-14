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Ben Shelton defends Canadian Open title, beats Brandon Nakashima in final

Ben Shelton defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6(4) to successfully defend his Canadian Open title in Montreal. The 23-year-old became the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2019 to win back-to-back Canadian Open titles.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
Ben Shelton defends Canadian Open title, beats Brandon Nakashima in final
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ben Shelton defends Canadian Open title, beats Brandon Nakashima in final
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