/Ben Shelton upsets Carlos Alcaraz in US Open 2026 quarterfinal thriller, ends 18-match Grand Slam streak

In a historic, late-night war of attrition that shattered records, eighth-seeded American Ben Shelton pulled off the defining victory of his young career, shocking defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling five-set US Open 2026 quarterfinal in New York.
Shelton outlasted the world No. 3 Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) across four hours and 28 minutes of relentless power and drama. When Shelton buried a 146-mph ace out wide on match point, the clock read 3:34 AM - officially the latest finish in US Open history.
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Midnight Mayhem On Arthur Ashe Stadium
Shelton's victory halted Alcaraz’s formidable 18-match Grand Slam winning streak, a dominant stretch that included titles at the 2025 U.S. Open and the 2026 Australian Open.
Alcaraz, returning to competition in New York following a four-month injury layoff, had dropped just one set reaching the quarterfinals before running headfirst into the American’s booming left-handed delivery.
After previous matches pushed the night session well past 11:00 PM, both players took the court with blistering baseline exchanges. Alcaraz held his nerve in the opening tiebreak, taking the frame 7-6(5).
However, Shelton swiftly turned the tables, stringing together a nine-game streak across the second and third sets. Attacking Alcaraz’s vulnerable second serve and dominating short rallies, Shelton claimed the next two sets 6-1, 6-3.
The Spanish superstar answered with championship grit, tearing through the fourth set 6-1 in just 36 minutes to force a decider.
The Deciding 10-Point Tiebreak
With neither player yielding on serve through a tense, physically punishing fifth set, the contest headed into a 10-point match tiebreak.
Shelton jumped to an early lead behind punishing forehands, maintaining a two-point cushion. At 9-7, Shelton unleashed an untouchable serve out wide to trigger wild celebrations inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"Epic match, so physical," Shelton told reporters after his win.
"Carlos is one of the greatest champions in our sport already at 23 years old. It's always fun being on the court against him. It's ridiculous some of the stuff he comes up with sometimes. But the most enjoyable match that I've had in my career, for sure," he added.
All-American Semifinal Locked
The 23-year-old Shelton's win locks in an all-American semifinal showdown with 11th seed Frances Tiafoe, who fought back from two sets down earlier in the day to defeat Alex Michelsen.
The matchup guarantees that an American man will contest Sunday’s final, giving the host nation its best shot at ending a major title drought dating back to Andy Roddick in 2003.
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