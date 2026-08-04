/Ben Stokes reveals dream of coaching England, rules out international comeback in 2027 Ashes

"I never once thought, 'I'm just going to give it up and just keep going as a player'. I'm 35. If I'm not going to be captain, I think I'd find it tough to do it. Not saying because I'd find it tough to be led by someone else. I just think because I've given so much of this part of my career to my job, if I'm going to be play for England it's going to be as captain.