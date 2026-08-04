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Ben Stokes reveals dream of coaching England, rules out international comeback in 2027 Ashes

Former England captain Ben Stokes has revealed his ambition to coach the national team after retirement, saying he hopes to remain in a leadership role off the field. The 35-year-old also ruled out any return to international cricket for the 2027 Ashes, insisting his retirement from England duty is final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 03:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Ben Stokes reveals dream of coaching England, rules out international comeback in 2027 Ashes
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ben Stokes reveals dream of coaching England, rules out international comeback in 2027 Ashes
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