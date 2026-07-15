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Ben Stokes set for Durham comeback in first competitive match since England retirement

Former England captain Ben Stokes is set to make his competitive return for Durham in the One-Day Cup, marking his first match since retiring from international cricket. The all-rounder said his recent stint with Durham reignited his love for the game as he prepares for his first domestic 50-over appearance for the county in 12 years.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Ben Stokes set for Durham comeback in first competitive match since England retirement
Image Credit: IANS

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