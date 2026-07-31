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Ben Stokes to reverse retirement for 2027 home Ashes? Rob Key breaks silence

Ben Stokes retired from international cricket in June 2026 following the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Citing mental and physical exhaustion, the 35-year-old stepped away after a tumultuous period that included a one-match suspension over an off-field nightclub incident.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
Ben Stokes to reverse retirement for 2027 home Ashes? Rob Key breaks silence
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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