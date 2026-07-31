/Ben Stokes to reverse retirement for 2027 home Ashes? Rob Key breaks silence

England's Managing Director of Men's Cricket Rob Key has opened the door for star all-rounder Ben Stokes to potentially reverse his international retirement ahead of the 2027 home Ashes series against Australia.
Stokes retired from international cricket in June 2026 following the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Citing mental and physical exhaustion, the 35-year-old stepped away after a tumultuous period that included a one-match suspension over an off-field nightclub incident.
However, speaking to Sky Sports News following a massive overhaul in England’s leadership hierarchy, Key admitted he wouldn't be shocked to see Stokes return to the red-ball setup for next summer's showdown with Australia.
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When directly asked whether the door remains open for Ben Stokes to make an Ashes comeback, Rob Key emphasized that while star all-rounder has not formally signaled a U-turn yet, a sensational return remains on the cards.
"It would be a brilliant story if he does', Sky told Sky Sports News.
Asked whether Stokes had intimated a return, Key said: "No, he hasn't but I wouldn't be surprised. Anything's possible with Ben."
The 47-year-old Key also dismissed suggestions that the relationship between English cricket management and Stokes was damaged during the high-stress end of his tenure, clarifying: "No, not at all. Not as far as I'm concerned."
Key’s comments come amidst sweeping changes across England's Test team structure:
New Test Head Coach: Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has signed a four-year contract through 2030, taking over after Brendon McCullum was relieved of his duties following England’s poor Ashes and New Zealand series defeats.
New Test Captain: Joe Root has returned to lead the Test side on a permanent basis, while white-ball captain Harry Brook will focus on his game before eventually succeeding Root in the future.
Fleming and Stokes previously built a strong rapport in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Chennai Super Kings, leading many in English cricket circles to speculate that Fleming could play a pivotal role in persuading the talismanic all-rounder to take one last swing at the Ashes.
Stokes has kept active by playing for Durham in the One-Day Cup and is expected to feature in domestic franchise leagues - including Australia's Big Bash League - over the winter months.
While England prepares for their upcoming Test fixtures under Joe Root and interim coach Marcus Trescothick, all eyes will remain on Stokes to see if he answers the call for one final battle against Australia in 2027.
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