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'Best of all time': Argentina star hails Lionel Messi after historic World Cup record

Lionel Messi's record-breaking World Cup scoring streak earned huge praise from Argentina teammate Giuliano Simeone, who described the 39-year-old as the "best in the world" and the "best of all time." Messi extended his tally to 19 World Cup goals against Jordan and became the first player in history to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches as Argentina finished top of Group J with a perfect record.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
'Best of all time': Argentina star hails Lionel Messi after historic World Cup record
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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