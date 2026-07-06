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Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Sree Charani named in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament

Australia dominated the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament with five players, including Player of the Tournament Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Sophie Molineux and Marizanne Kapp. England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge, India's Sree Charani, Pakistan's Fatima Sana, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, Ireland's Orla Prendergast and Sri Lanka's Nilakshika Silva also earned spots after standout performances.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST
Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Sree Charani named in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament
Image Credit: IANS

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