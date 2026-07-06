Pakistani captain Fatima Sana leads from the front with 11 wickets at an average of 11.27 to go with her 85 runs, including an unbeaten 55 and figures of 3/16 against South Africa in one of the all-round performances of the tournament. Australian skipper Sophie Molineux completes a dream campaign with her side going through the tournament unbeaten, and she captains the team after taking 11 wickets at an economical rate of 6.75. She joins a list of Australians to have captained their country to Women's T20 World Cup glory.