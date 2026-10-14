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BFI suspends secretary general Pramod Kumar over alleged 'flagrant misuse authority' and 'financial irregularities'

Pramod Kumar has been refrained from exercising any functions, powers or duties as the Secretary General of the BFI during the suspension period. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
BFI suspends secretary general Pramod Kumar over alleged 'flagrant misuse authority' and 'financial irregularities'
Image Credit: Boxing Federation of India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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