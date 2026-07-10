/Big blow for England: Defender Marc Guehi doubtful for FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway

England’s preparations for their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash against Norway have been hit by a significant injury concern, with key centre-back Marc Guehi rated as doubtful for Saturday’s high-stakes encounter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The Crystal Palace defender picked up a slight hamstring injury during England’s dramatic 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium last weekend. He will undergo a fitness assessment on Friday to determine his availability for the quarter-final.
According to reports, if Guehi is unable to train fully with the squad on Friday, he will be considered a major doubt. Manager Thomas Tuchel faces a defensive headache, especially after Jarell Quansah’s two-match ban for serious foul play in the Mexico game.
A Growing Defensive Crisis
Guéhi’s potential absence couldn't come at a worse time for the Three Lions. Tuchel is already short on options at the back after Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah was hit with a two-match FIFA suspension following his straight red card against Mexico.
If Guéhi is ruled out, England’s options to partner John Stones anchor down the backline are thin:
Dan Burn is heavily tipped to step into the starting lineup.
Reece James provides a massive boost after returning to full training following his own hamstring trouble, though he predominantly features on the right.
Sickness Bug and Celebrations
The defensive line isn't Tuchel’s only concern. Star midfielder Declan Rice has also sat out recent training sessions after being hit by a sudden sickness bug.
On a more unusual note, veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson had to undergo emergency surgery on his wrist after injuring it while celebrating the winner against Mexico.
Fortunately for England, Henderson has chosen to remain with the camp at the team hotel rather than flying home.
The Ultimate Test: Stopping Haaland
Whoever steps into England's central defense will face the ultimate test of the tournament so far. Norway's talismanic striker Erling Haaland has been in devastating form, leading the tournament's Golden Boot race with 7 goals.
"To be able to be here and play on the biggest stage with my Norwegian friends against the best teams in the world is really special," Haaland said ahead of the match, acknowledging that Norway is embracing the underdog tag as they hunt for a historic semi-final spot.
The winner of Saturday's blockbuster encounter will march into the World Cup semi-finals to face either Argentina or Switzerland.
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