Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Big blow for England: Defender Marc Guehi doubtful for FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway

Big blow for England: Defender Marc Guehi doubtful for FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway

England manager Thomas Tuchel has been dealt a major defensive headache as center-back Marc Guéhi faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s mouth-watering FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash against Norway in Miami.  
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
Big blow for England: Defender Marc Guehi doubtful for FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Operation Amistad: How Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital saved lives in earthquake-hit Venezuela
Operation Amistad7 min ago
2
Morocco12 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202631 min ago
4
Indian space station33 min ago
5
JDU58 min ago