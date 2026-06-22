/Big blow for Germany! Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has suffered a major setback as central defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a medial ankle ligament injury.
The 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund star underwent an MRI scan at the team’s base camp in Winston-Salem, revealing a medial ligament tear in his left ankle. The injury will sideline him for 'several months' prematurely ending his tournament and casting a shadow over Germany's otherwise flawless start in North America.
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Schlotterbeck sustained the injury during Saturday’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast. The defender went down early in the first half following a heavy challenge from Amad Diallo. Showing immense grit, he received treatment and pushed through until half-time before being replaced by Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger.
While Germany went on to secure the win and guarantee their progression to the knockout stage thanks to a late winner from Deniz Undav, the post-match mood was dampened by the looming reality of Schlotterbeck’s condition.
A scan on Sunday revealed Schlotterbeck had torn a ligament in his left ankle.
Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann did not hide his disappointment regarding the loss of one of his most trusted tactical assets.
"Schlotti will be greatly missed on the pitch as an outstanding defender, especially his excellent build-up play. It could have been his World Cup. Yesterday, we all tried to lift his spirits – fortunately, he is a very positive character who is already looking ahead again," Nagelsmann said.
In a show of solidarity and team chemistry, Schlotterbeck has chosen to remain with the squad in the United States for the time being rather than flying home immediately.
"It is a very positive sign that he will initially remain here within the team, because he also has an influence off the pitch," Nagelsmann added.
Notably, Schlotterbeck had been a vital pillar in Nagelsmann’s system, starting both of Germany’s opening Group E matches - the 7-1 demolition of Curacao and the 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast.
His absence leaves Germany without their premier left-footed, ball-playing center-back, a profile that is notoriously difficult to replicate in modern football. However, the four-time world champions remain heavily stacked in the defensive department.
Antonio Rudiger is expected to slot permanently into the starting lineup alongside Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. Germany also boasts capable depth with Dortmund teammate Waldemar Anton and Newcastle United's Malick Thiaw waiting in the wings.
Having already secured a spot in the Round of 32 with a game to spare, Germany will wrap up their group stage against Ecuador on Thursday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before heading to Boston for their knockout opener on June 29.
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