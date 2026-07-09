Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Big Blow! Morocco star Ismael Saibari ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against France

Big Blow! Morocco star Ismael Saibari ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against France

Morocco have suffered a major setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against France after star forward Ismael Saibari was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi confirmed the 25-year-old is not fit for the clash but hopes he will be available later in the tournament.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Big Blow! Morocco star Ismael Saibari ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against France
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Big Blow! Morocco star Ismael Saibari ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against France
FIFA World Cup 20261 min ago
2
The Vvaan2 min ago
3
Mahadev Betting App Case8 min ago
4
Sushmita Dev11 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202633 min ago