Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will lead the Indian contingent as flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on September 19. Bhaker’s appointment was announced by India’s Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav, while the Athletics Federation of India confirmed Toor as the second flag-bearer. The pair will carry the Indian flag at the ceremony as the country begins its campaign at the 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event.
The selection brings together two athletes with significant Asian Games and Olympic credentials. Bhaker arrives in Japan as a double Olympic medallist, while Toor enters the competition as a two time Asian Games gold medallist.
Bhaker’s Historic Olympic Achievement
Bhaker created history at the Paris Olympics in 2024 by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Games. She secured bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event before adding another bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team 10m air pistol competition. The achievement made her one of the most prominent figures in Indian shooting and added another landmark to her career.
Toor, meanwhile, has established himself as one of India’s leading shot putters at the Asian Games. He won gold at the 2018 Asian Games and successfully defended his title at the 2022 edition, giving him two consecutive continental championships.
Both athletes are also regarded as important medal prospects for India at the 2026 Asian Games, which officially begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya.
India will enter the competition without javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who was ruled out after suffering an ankle ligament tear during training. Chopra subsequently ended his 2026 season and will miss the Asian Games as part of his recovery.
India’s Asian Games Campaign Underway
While the opening ceremony is scheduled for September 19, sporting action involving India has already begun, with teqball providing an early opportunity for the country to make history. Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza has advanced to the women’s singles semifinals after winning both of her group matches. She defeated Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in a closely fought contest before overcoming Cambodia’s Koemyean Dy, finishing at the top of her group and earning a direct place in the last four. The result leaves Dsouza one victory away from securing India’s first ever medal in teqball, which is making its Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya.
Her opening match against Sakamoto proved particularly demanding, but Dsouza responded strongly before following it with a more comfortable victory over Koemyean Dy.
She will now face Indonesia’s Sumaya in the semifinals on Saturday. A victory would guarantee India a medal in the new Asian Games sport.
Even if Dsouza loses in the semifinals, her campaign will not necessarily end without a medal opportunity. Shewould have another chance in the bronze medal match against the loser of the other semifinal between Myanmar’s Wai Khin Hin and Lebanon’s Kamar Dandal on Sunday.
India Women runs away from win
Meanwhile, India’s women’s cricket team has also begun its Asian Games campaign. In the fourth quarterfinal against Japan, Japan were dismissed for 57 in 19.5 overs, with India reaching 38/2 in 3.5 overs at the latest update and needing 21 more runs for victory. Shafali Verma was unbeaten on 24 from 10 balls, including four fours and a six, while Richa Ghosh had made 7 from four deliveries. Nonoha Yasumoto and Ayaka Kato-Stafford had taken one wicket each for Japan.
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