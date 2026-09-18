/Big honour for Manu Bhaker! India names olympic star as Asian Games 2026 flag-bearer alongside Tajinderpal Singh Toor

While the opening ceremony is scheduled for September 19, sporting action involving India has already begun, with teqball providing an early opportunity for the country to make history. Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza has advanced to the women’s singles semifinals after winning both of her group matches. She defeated Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in a closely fought contest before overcoming Cambodia’s Koemyean Dy, finishing at the top of her group and earning a direct place in the last four. The result leaves Dsouza one victory away from securing India’s first ever medal in teqball, which is making its Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya.