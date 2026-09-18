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  • /Big honour for Manu Bhaker! India names olympic star as Asian Games 2026 flag-bearer alongside Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Big honour for Manu Bhaker! India names olympic star as Asian Games 2026 flag-bearer alongside Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will lead the Indian contingent as flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on September 19.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Big honour for Manu Bhaker! India names olympic star as Asian Games 2026 flag-bearer alongside Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Big honour for Manu Bhaker! India names olympic star as Asian Games 2026 flag-bearer alongside Tajinderpal Singh Toor
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