Big setback for Haiti! Leverton Pierre ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026 due to...

In a major blow to Haiti’s historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, key midfielder Leverton Pierre has been officially ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a serious adductor injury.

The Haitian Football Federation (FHF) confirmed the news in an official statement, noting that medical evaluations detected the injury, sidelining the 28-year-old for the duration of the competition.

"Leverton Pierre ‌will not be ‌able ⁠to play in ⁠the World Cup after the medical team detected an injury ‌to his right adductor," the federation said in ‌a statement.

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Pierre, who plays club football for Vizela in Portugal's Liga Portugal 2, has been a key figure in Haiti's midfield. Born on March 9, 1998, in Tabarre, Haiti, the 1.81m (5'11") defensive midfielder boasts over 30 caps for the national team. He has built his career primarily in France and Portugal after starting in Haitian youth setups.



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Replacement Called Up

To fill the void in the squad, Haiti has called up centre-back Garven Metusala, who plays for Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the USL Championship.

The adjustment comes just days before the team's opening Group C match against Scotland on Saturday. Haiti will also face formidable opponents Brazil and Morocco in the group stage.



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Haiti's Historic FIFA World Cup Campaign

This marks Haiti's return to the World Cup after a 52-year absence since their debut in 1974. The squad, largely composed of diaspora players, has generated significant excitement among Haitian fans worldwide. However, the team has faced other challenges in the build-up, including visa issues for some members earlier in preparations.

Pierre's absence is viewed as a major loss for coach Sebastien Migne's side, as his experience and defensive solidity in midfield were expected to be crucial against top-tier competition. As per reports, the injury occurred during training and is significant enough to sideline him for several weeks.

Haitian football enthusiasts and analysts have expressed disappointment, describing it as a "big setback" for Les Grenadiers as they aim to make a mark on the global stage.

As Haiti kicks off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, all eyes will be on how the team adapts without one of their reliable midfield anchors.