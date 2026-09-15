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Big setback for Rumesh Pathirage ! Sri Lankan's 90m-plus javelins broken in flight ahead of Asian Games

Sri Lankan javelin star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage returned from a historic victory at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Hungary only to find several of his competition spears damaged in transit.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
Big setback for Rumesh Pathirage ! Sri Lankan's 90m-plus javelins broken in flight ahead of Asian Games
Image Credit: Diamond League/Rumesh Pathirage instagram

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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