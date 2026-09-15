Sri Lanka's javelin star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has suffered a major equipment blow after several of his specialised competition javelins were severely damaged in transit during his flight back to Colombo.
The 23-year-old thrower arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake aboard Turkish Airlines flight TK-730 from Istanbul, having just capped off a historic European campaign with a gold medal at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.
However, the celebratory mood quickly soured upon baggage collection when Pathirage discovered his specialized gear in ruins.
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The damaged equipment included the very javelins Pathirage used to rewrite Asian and Sri Lankan athletics records throughout 2026:
The Rome Record Spear (92.62m): The implement that set the Sri Lankan national record and elevated him to second on the all-time Asian list.
The Zurich Winner (92.07m): Used to clinch victory at the Zurich Diamond League. The Budapest Gold Spear (91.09m): The implement behind his season-ending triumph in Hungary.
Notably, equipment is not easily interchangeable for elite javelin throwers.
High-end competition javelins are precision-engineered with tailored stiffness, weight distribution, and grip dynamics matched to a thrower’s specific mechanics and release velocity.
Pathirage had intended to carry these tested implements into the upcoming major continental championships, the 2027 World Athletics Championships, and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle.
Pathirage shared images of the fractured and bent gear on his Instagram stories, tagging the carrier with a broken-heart emoji. A formal complaint was subsequently lodged with airline authorities at Katunayake Airport.
Despite the setback, Pathirage struck a philosophical tone regarding the loss:
"All three javelins I used for over 90 throws have been damaged. It might have been a mistake by the airline, but that’s how it is. It’s not a big issue. I’ll move on," Pathirage was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan media outlet NewsWire.
While Pathirage will now need to source, test, and calibrate replacement gear ahead of his upcoming training camps, his dominant 2026 resume - featuring Commonwealth Games gold, the Diamond League crown, and three 90m+ marks - confirms his status at the very top of world athletics.
Sri Lankan athletics officials are expected to assist in securing new Olympic-standard equipment to ensure his international preparations remain uninterrupted.
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