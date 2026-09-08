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Birhanu Legese eyes third Delhi Half Marathon crown as star-studded field announced

Birhanu Legese, who owns a personal best of 58:59, is the fastest athlete in the men’s field for Delhi Half Marathon announced by Procam International on Tuesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
Birhanu Legese eyes third Delhi Half Marathon crown as star-studded field announced
Image Credit: Delhi Half Marathon

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Birhanu Legese eyes third Delhi Half Marathon crown as star-studded field announced
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