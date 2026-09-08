/Birhanu Legese eyes third Delhi Half Marathon crown as star-studded field announced

Two-time champion Birhanu Legese will headline the international field at the 21st Delhi Half Marathon on October 18, with seven men boasting sub-60-minute personal bests set to line up in the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.



The Ethiopian, who owns a personal best of 58:59, is the fastest athlete in the men’s field announced by Procam International on Tuesday. Kenya’s Charles Matata, the 2023 runner-up, will be among those looking to challenge Legese after finishing second at the Istanbul Half Marathon earlier this year.