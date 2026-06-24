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Bob Blair dies at 94: New Zealand cricket mourns Tangiwai disaster hero and former fast bowler

Former New Zealand fast bowler Bob Blair, whose courage in the aftermath of the Tangiwai rail disaster became one of cricket’s most enduring stories, has passed away in England on his 94th birthday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Bob Blair dies at 94: New Zealand cricket mourns Tangiwai disaster hero and former fast bowler
Image Credit: IANS

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