'Bound By Love, Happily Ever After': Neeraj Chopra Ties Knot In Dreamy Ceremony; See First Photos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra ties the knot and shares heartwarming wedding pictures.
Trending Photos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra is now married. Neeraj delighted his fans on Sunday by announcing his marriage on social media.
Sharing heartfelt pictures from the ceremony on Instagram,, he wrote, "Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj, Himani."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement