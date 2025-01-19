Advertisement
NEERAJ CHOPRA

'Bound By Love, Happily Ever After': Neeraj Chopra Ties Knot In Dreamy Ceremony; See First Photos

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra ties the knot and shares heartwarming wedding pictures.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 10:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra is now married. Neeraj delighted his fans on Sunday by announcing his marriage on social media. 

Sharing heartfelt pictures from the ceremony on Instagram,, he wrote, "Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj, Himani."

 

 

