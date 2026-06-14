/Brazil 1-1 Morocco: Vinícius Jr goal secures draw in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

FIFA World Cup 2026: In a balanced opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw in New York, with both sides taking a point after a match that changed completely between two very different halves.
The game brought together two teams ranked in world’s top ten, with Brazil, four-time world champions, facing AFCON winners Morocco in the first match hosted in New York. It had all the early signs of a high-intensity contest, and the opening stages supported that expectation.
Morocco began on the front foot, pressing Brazil high and forcing early mistakes. Within the first few minutes, Noussair Mazraoui beat Roger Ibañez and created space in the box, with Neil El Aynaoui seeing his effort blocked. Achraf Hakimi also tested Brazil’s defence with a well-struck effort as Morocco looked more settled in possession.
Brazil struggled to find rhythm in defence early on, with Ibañez particularly under pressure. Morocco’s pace in transition caused repeated problems, and Hakimi’s driving runs from deep kept Brazil pinned back for long stretches. The pressure mounted as Brazil struggled to keep the ball moving with control, with loose passes breaking their rhythm.
Morocco struck first in the 21st minute. Brahim Díaz picked out Ismael Saibari with a well-timed pass, and the latter finished it to put his side ahead. Brazil’s back line was caught out again in the move, and Morocco’s lead matched what they had produced up to that point in the game.
Brazil responded with increased urgency after the goal. Igor Thiago had a couple of half chances, while Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior began to find more space in the final third. Despite Morocco’s control for much of the half, Brazil gradually started to build momentum.
The equaliser arrived in the 32nd minute through Vinícius Júnior. Picking up the ball on the left, he cut inside and struck a powerful shot into the top corner. It was a moment of individual quality that brought Brazil level against the run of play at that point, swinging the tempo of the match.
Before the break, Lucas Paquetá almost added a second for Brazil with an acrobatic scissor kick, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made a strong save to keep the scores level. Four minutes of added time brought no further breakthrough, and the teams went into half-time locked at 1-1.
The second half was played at a slower pace. Brazil had more of the ball after the restart, particularly after Fabinho came on for Casemiro and Danilo replaced Ibañez. Morocco also made changes, including Bilal El Khannouss and Azzedine Ounahi coming off as both teams adjusted their midfield structure.
Despite Brazil’s possession, clear chances were limited for long periods. Raphinha did manage a shot on target around the 77th minute, but Morocco was organised and comfortable in their defensive structure. A hydration break in the 67th minute briefly slowed the game further as conditions affected the flow.
As the match moved into the final stages, both sides created late openings. In the 99th minute, Alisson produced a double save, first stopping a long-range strike from Neil El Aynaoui and then reacting quickly to deny the rebound. It was the clearest late chance of the match, but Brazil’s goalkeeper ensured the scoreline was unchanged.
Ten minutes of stoppage time were played out without a winner, and the match ended 1-1. Brazil showed flashes of quality through Vinícius Júnior, while Morocco’s organisation and attacking moments ensured they left New York with a deserved point.
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