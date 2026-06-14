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Brazil 1-1 Morocco: Vinícius Jr goal secures draw in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

The game brought together two teams ranked in world’s top ten, with Brazil, four-time world champions, facing AFCON winners Morocco in the first match hosted in New York.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 06:21 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 06:21 AM IST
Brazil 1-1 Morocco: Vinícius Jr goal secures draw in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

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