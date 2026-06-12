Who was Jaspal Rana? Asian Games gold medallist and man behind Manu Bhaker's Olympic bronze medals passes away at 49

Jaspal Rana, India's celebrated shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist, passed away on Friday at 49. The High-Performance Coach for pistol shooting fell ill while returning to India after competing at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) confirmed his demise following treatment at Max Hospital in Saket, New Delhi. Rana, who was serving as the High-Performance Coach for India's pistol shooters, began feeling unwell during the return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. He was rushed to hospital immediately upon landing in Delhi and underwent treatment, but could not survive.

NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo confirmed that Rana breathed his last at the Delhi hospital on Thursday night. His passing comes as a devastating blow to Indian shooting, a sport to which he devoted more than three decades as both a champion competitor and an influential mentor.

A Decorated Career on the Range

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Born in 1976, Rana announced himself to the world by winning gold in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event at the 1994 Asian Games. He went on to become one of India's most successful international sportspersons, accumulating medals across the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships throughout his competitive career.

He remains India's most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete, having won 15 medals in total, including nine golds. His extraordinary achievements earned him the Arjuna Award at just 18 years of age, and the Padma Shri only three years later, reflecting the scale of his impact on Indian sport at a remarkably young age.

A Generation-Defining Coach

After retiring from competitive shooting, Rana channelled his expertise into coaching and quickly established himself as one of the most respected figures in the Indian shooting ecosystem. He took charge of the junior pistol programme in 2012 and spent the next decade building a formidable pipeline of talent that would go on to dominate international competition. Among the prominent shooters he groomed were Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala and Chinki Yadav, all of whom made significant marks on the world stage. Rana was widely credited for his meticulous approach to training, his technical expertise and his ability to replicate high-pressure competition conditions in practice environments.

Key role in Manu Bhaker's success

One of the most celebrated chapters of his coaching career was his association with Manu Bhaker. Rana played a pivotal role in her development during a crucial phase of her career. Bhaker went on to create history at the Paris Olympics in 2024, winning bronze medals in both the women's 10m air pistol and the mixed team 10m air pistol events.

In February 2025, the NRAI appointed Rana as the High-Performance Coach for the 25m pistol discipline, a role he continued to fulfil actively until his death. In 2020, the government recognised his extraordinary contribution to athlete development by conferring upon him the Dronacharya Award, one of the highest honours in Indian sport. Rana's passing marks the end of an era for Indian shooting. Few individuals have shaped the sport so profoundly, both as a performer and as a builder of champions.