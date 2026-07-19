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Bukayo Saka joins Harry Kane, Gary Lineker in elite England FIFA World Cup list, says 'It makes me proud'

Bukayo Saka starred with a hat-trick in England's 6-4 win over France and joined Harry Kane and Gary Lineker on an elite list of England players to score three or more goals in multiple FIFA World Cup editions. The Arsenal forward said he was "very proud" to be part of such distinguished company after helping the Three Lions secure third place.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Bukayo Saka joins Harry Kane, Gary Lineker in elite England FIFA World Cup list, says 'It makes me proud'
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