/Bukayo Saka joins Harry Kane, Gary Lineker in elite England FIFA World Cup list, says 'It makes me proud'

Head coach Thomas Tuchel also highlighted Saka's performance of Bukayo Saka, who notched a hat-trick. "He did everything right,” said Tuchel. “I just had a feeling in the semi-final for Morgan Rogers that he would be involved in something special. That was it. The games demand so much and we are forced into changes because of cramps and flow of the game. Bukayo showed he is a key player – that was never in doubt. I wasn’t even aware he had a hat-trick – I lost the overview of the goalscorers, but it is well deserved."