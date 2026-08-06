/BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty drawn against world champion Shi Yuqi; Indian medal hopefuls face tough challenge

Speaking immediately after the draw ceremony, chief coach Pullela Gopichand pointed out that the men’s singles category was one of the most open events in terms of the number of players who could go on to win the title. “Overall it looks like a good draw from an Indian perspective. It will be a big first round clash between Shi Yuqi and Ayush Shetty, and given Ayush’s attacking game it is better to play Shi first up than later in the tournament,” he added.