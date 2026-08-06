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BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty drawn against world champion Shi Yuqi; Indian medal hopefuls face tough challenge

India is hosting the BWF World Championships after a 17-year gap, and the live draw took place in the National Capital on Wednesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 01:45 AM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty drawn against world champion Shi Yuqi; Indian medal hopefuls face tough challenge
Image Credit: BAI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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