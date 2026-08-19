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BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu reach pre-quarters; Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda suffer heartbreak

PV Sindhu, seeded ninth, defeated Canada's Zhang Wen Yu 21-16, 21-17 in the women's singles second round, while Ayush Shetty needed just 26 minutes to dispatch Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10 to advance to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships 2026 on Wednesday. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu reach pre-quarters; Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda suffer heartbreak
Image Credit: BAI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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