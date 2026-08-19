/BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu reach pre-quarters; Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda suffer heartbreak

Former champion PV Sindhu and giantkiller Ayush Shetty had little trouble overcoming their second round challengers on a day of mixed results for the hosts India on Day 3 of the BWF World Championships 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 19.
Sindhu, seeded ninth, defeated Canada's Zhang Wen Yu 21-16, 21-17 in the women's singles second round, while Ayush needed just 26 minutes to dispatch Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10 to advance to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals.
In the round of 16, Sindhu will face third seed Wang Zi Yi of China, who defeated Malaysia's Karuoathevan Letshanaa 21-16, 21-9 earlier in the day.
Ayush also set up a pre-quarterfinal clash against Indonesia's 11th seed Alwi Farhan. The 2023 world junior champion sailed through his second round match against Joakim Oldorff of Finland 21-12, 21-9.
Two-time world championships bronze medallist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the round of 16 without entering the court after their Scottish opponents gave them a walkover due to an injury to Alexander Dunn.
While Sindhu and Ayush had little trouble in their second round clashes, there was heartbreak for Lakshya and Unnati.
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Lakshya, seeded 14th, was undone by 18-year-old Garret Tan of USA in a bruising battle 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 in an hour and 13 minutes while Unnati failed to convert two match points against 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada and lost 11-21, 21-9, 23-21 in her world championships debut.
Lakshya won the opening game against Tan but the American fought back with big booming smashes. Lakshya came back in the second game by saving four game points but could not avoid a decider. In the third and final game, Lakshya trailed 4-11 before fighting back to 16-17 but a couple of errors and an aggressive Tan dashed his hopes of turning things around.
Earlier, Unnati came close to creating an upset as she earned two match points against Li. But on both occasions, her pushes went wide, and Li seized the opportunity to close out the match with a down-the-line smash.
Men's Singles
Ayush Shetty (IND) beat Dumindu Abeywickrama (SL) 21-8, 21-10
Gareth Tan (USA) beat Lakshya Sen (IND) 19-21, 21-19, 21-17
Jonatan Christie (INA) beat Jia Heng Teh (SIN) 19-21, 21-19, 21-11
Rasmus Gemme (DEN) beat Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) 13-21, 21-17, 21-11
Women's Singles
PV Sindhu (IND) beat Zhang Wen Yu 21-16, 21-17
Michelle Li (CAN) beat Unnati Hood (IND) 11-21, 21-9, 23-21
Mixed Doubles
Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (IND) beat Leong Lok Chong/Ng Weng Chi (MAC) 21-11, 21-11
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