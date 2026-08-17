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BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty stuns defending champion Shi Yuqi in historic first-round upset

Ayush Shetty stunned top seed and defending champion Shi Yuqi 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in a historic BWF World Championships 2026 upset. The Indian held his nerve in a tense decider, while all five Indians in action advanced to the second round.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty stuns defending champion Shi Yuqi in historic first-round upset
Image Credit: BAI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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