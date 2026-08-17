The marquee BWF World Championships 2026 gets underway on Monday, August 17, marking the prestigious tournament's return to Indian soil after a 17-year hiatus. With the home crowd firmly behind them at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena in New Delhi, the Indian contingent will look to extend the country's proud record of securing at least one medal at every World Championship edition since 2011.
Hosts India fields a strong contingent across all five disciplines at the 2026 BWF World Championships and Day 1 features an action-packed schedule for Indian shuttlers across singles and doubles categories, headlined by two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and rising star Ayush Shetty.
ALSO READ: Tata Steel transfers Jamshedpur FC ownership to Churchill Brothers for Rs 100 in major ISL shake-up
1. PV Sindhu Begins Quest For Historic 6th World Medal
Former world champion and 9th seed PV Sindhu begins her campaign in the Women’s Singles Round of 64 against Ireland’s Sophia Noble. Having already clinched a gold, two silvers, and two bronzes at the World Championships, Sindhu enters the tournament aiming to add a historic sixth medal to her illustrious tally.
A podium finish in New Delhi would make her the first player to claim six medals at the event. She enters in strong form after winning the Japan Open Super 750 last month - the first Indian to claim that title. Her potential path includes a possible clash with third seed Wang Zhiyi of China in the later rounds.
Notably, Sindhu's last World Championships medal came in 2019 when she became the first Indian to win the coveted title.
"This world championships is very special for me because it is happening in India. I haven't won a medal in the championships for seven years but my confidence has received a boost after the Japan Open win and I am hopeful of winning one more medal here," said Sindhu, who watched the 2009 edition of the World Championships from the stands in Hyderabad.
2. Ayush Shetty Faces Massive Test Against Top Seed Shi Yu Qi
In men's singles, young Indian prodigy Ayush Shetty faces one of the toughest opening-round challenges in the tournament. Shetty goes up against defending world champion and World No. 1 seed Shi Yu Qi of China.
Shetty has lost all three previous meetings with the Chinese star, including the Badminton Asia Championships final earlier this year, but has pushed him close at times. Shetty reached the Asia Championships final (India’s first men’s singles finalist there since 1965) and brings home-crowd energy to what he has described as a special occasion.
"I would say it is the biggest tournament I have played so far. It is a really big tournament for everyone, even for the world's best players. I think it is a huge stage and it is happening in India," Ayush said.
A fearless performance will be needed from the Indian youngster as he looks to pull off a monumental upset on home turf.
3. Doubles Duos Aim for Confident Starts
India’s doubles contingent also takes center stage on the opening day:
Hariharan Amsakarunan & M.R. Arjun open India’s men’s doubles charge against Ireland’s Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand kick off their women’s doubles campaign against Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez.
Kavipriya Selvam & Simran Singhi conclude the day's Indian action against Spain’s Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez.
12:20 PM IST: Men's doubles - Hariharan Amsakarunan/M.R. Arjun vs Scott Guildea/Paul Reynolds (Ireland)
4:30 PM IST: Women’s doubles - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Paula Lopez/Lucia Rodriguez (Spain)
5:20 PM IST: Women’s singles - PV Sindhu (9) vs Sophia Noble (Ireland)
6:10 PM IST: Men’s singles - Shi Yu Qi (1, China) vs Ayush Shetty
7:00 PM IST: Women’s doubles - Nikol Carulla/Carmen Maria Jimenez (Spain) vs Kavipriya Selvam/ Simran Singhi
Note: Timings are approximate and subject to change depending on the duration of previous matches.)
TV Broadcast: Sports18 network.
Live Streaming: JioHotstar (app & website) and the official BWF TV YouTube channel (geo-restrictions may apply).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.