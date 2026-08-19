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BWF World Championships 2026 Day 3: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag lead India’s big battle

The prestigious BWF World Championships 2026, hosted at the iconic Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi, moves into an exhilarating third day of competition on August 19, 2026, Check Indians in action today August 19.

Reported ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 08:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 08:01 AM IST
BWF World Championships 2026 Day 3: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag lead India’s big battle
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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BWF World Championships 2026 Day 3: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag lead India’s big battle
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