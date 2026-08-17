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BWF World Championships 2026: Hariharan-Arjun advance to Round of 32 after Irish pair retires

The Indian pair of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan controlled much of the match at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, taking the opening game 21-16. They carried that momentum into the second, moving 6-4 ahead before the Irish combination was unable to continue because of an injury.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: Hariharan-Arjun advance to Round of 32 after Irish pair retires
Image Credit: BAI

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BWF World Championships 2026: Hariharan-Arjun advance to Round of 32 after Irish pair retires
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