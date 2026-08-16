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BWF World Championships 2026: India ready for Badminton’s biggest battle - Full schedule, Live streaming details

India is hosting the world championships for the first time since 2009 as 64 women and men each, along with 48 pairs in the three doubles, fight for top honours over the seven days in the national capital. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: India ready for Badminton’s biggest battle - Full schedule, Live streaming details
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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