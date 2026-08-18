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BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen stages stunning comeback against Collins Filimon, advances to round 2

Lakshya Sen overcame an early setback to beat Austria’s Collins Filimon 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 at the BWF World Championships 2026. The 14th-seeded Indian completed a 45-minute comeback to advance to the second round in New Delhi.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen stages stunning comeback against Collins Filimon, advances to round 2
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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