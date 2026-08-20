India’s singles campaign at the BWF World Championships 2026 ended on Thursday as two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and rising star Ayush Shetty suffered hard-fought exits in the Round of 16 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.
The 21-year-old Shetty, world No. 22, lost 19-21, 11-21 in a 45-minute contest against Indonesia's Alwi Farhan at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.
On the other hand, two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 World Champion PV Sindhu, chasing a record sixth World Championships medal, was beaten 11-21, 21-15, 17-21 by China’s third seed Wang Zhi Yi in a hard-fought match lasting around 88 minutes.
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Ninth-seeded PV Sindhu fought valiantly but was edged out by China’s third seed Wang Zhi Yi in a high-intensity encounter.
First Game (11-21): Wang dictated the tempo from the baseline, capitalizing on early unforced errors to claim the opening frame with ease.
Second Game (21-15): Sindhu responded emphatically, adjusting her defensive length and using sharp cross-court smashes to claw back and level the match.
Decider (17-21): The final set saw fierce, protracted rallies with both shuttlers locked at 14-14. However, Wang showcased superior court coverage and defensive resilience in the closing stages, forcing errors to seal the victory and deny Sindhu a shot at a sixth World Championship medal.
Earlier in the day, 21-year-old Ayush Shetty, who produced the upset of the tournament by knocking out World No. 1 Shi Yuqi in the opening round, was stopped in his tracks by Indonesia’s 11th seed and 2023 World Junior champion Alwi Farhan.
First Game (19-21): Shetty started aggressively, testing Farhan with steep angle attacks. Despite holding the advantage in the opening exchanges, Shetty couldn't convert at the crucial 19-all mark as Farhan closed out two clutch points.
Second Game (11-21): Farhan seized complete momentum in the second set, controlling the net play and pulling away swiftly to wrap up a straight-games victory in 45 minutes.
With Lakshya Sen exiting in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, the defeats of Sindhu and Shetty eliminate India's singles title contenders, shifting the home crowd's hopes to the doubles contingent.
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