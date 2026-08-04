/BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu seeded ninth, Satwik-Chirag earn fifth seed

Apart from Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag, former World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, seeded 14th in men’s singles, and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th. Sindhu is one of the few players in the Badminton World Championship to win a complete set of medals between 2013 and 2019, winning the gold medal in the 2019 edition at Basel, Switzerland.