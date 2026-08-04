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BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu seeded ninth, Satwik-Chirag earn fifth seed

PV Sindhu has been seeded ninth, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have secured the fifth seed for the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi. Lakshya Sen and the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto have also earned seedings, with India fielding two entries in all five categories.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu seeded ninth, Satwik-Chirag earn fifth seed
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu seeded ninth, Satwik-Chirag earn fifth seed
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