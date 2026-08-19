/BWF World Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag advance to pre-quarterfinals after Scottish pair withdraws

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s BWF World Championships campaign got underway without the fifth seeds having to step onto court, after Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle withdrew from their opening-round fixture at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.



The Indian duo, who had been handed a first-round bye, were due to make their first appearance at the home World Championships against the Scottish pair on Tuesday in what would have been India’s last contest of the day. Their opponents’ withdrawal, however, gave the Asian Games champions a walkover and a place in the next round.