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BWF World Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag advance to pre-quarterfinals after Scottish pair withdraws

The advancement gives Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty additional time to prepare for what could be a considerably more demanding test. They are in line to face Indonesia’s 12th-seeded Raymond Indra and Nicolas Joaquin in the next round.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag advance to pre-quarterfinals after Scottish pair withdraws
Image Credit: BAI Media/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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