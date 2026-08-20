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  • /BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand upset seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi to reach quarter-finals

BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand upset seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi to reach quarter-finals

Ranked 39th in the world, the Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand produced another performance that belied their seeding and ranking, taking apart one of the tournament’s higher-ranked combinations in straight games. A place in the semi-finals would now guarantee Treesa and Gayatri a medal at the World Championships.

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand upset seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi to reach quarter-finals
Image Credit: BAI

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BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand upset seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi to reach quarter-finals
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