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BWF World Championships 2026: Unnati Hooda beats Thet Htar Thuzar, advances to 2nd round

Unnati Hooda began her BWF World Championships 2026 campaign with a straight-games win over Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar. The Indian shuttler will face 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada in the second round.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
BWF World Championships 2026: Unnati Hooda beats Thet Htar Thuzar, advances to 2nd round
Image Credit: BAI

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BWF World Championships 2026: Unnati Hooda beats Thet Htar Thuzar, advances to 2nd round
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