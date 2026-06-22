Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha reunites with mother at FIFA World Cup after emotional visa struggle

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha reunites with mother at FIFA World Cup after emotional visa struggle

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha experienced an emotional reunion with his mother at the FIFA World Cup after visa complications initially prevented her from attending. Ana Candida Evora was in Miami to watch her son help the Blue Sharks secure another memorable result against Uruguay.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 12:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha reunites with mother at FIFA World Cup after emotional visa struggle
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Cabo Verde's Vozinha reunites with mother after emotional World Cup visa saga
FIFA World Cup 20260 min ago
2
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case6 min ago
3
Thalapathy Vijay14 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202616 min ago
5
news you can use19 min ago